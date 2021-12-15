Celebration of Lights
Air Care responds to serious crash on Colerain Avenue

Two people are seriously injured.
Colerain Fire and EMS respond to a serious two-car crash on Colerain Avenue.
Colerain Fire and EMS respond to a serious two-car crash on Colerain Avenue.(Colerain Township Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are seriously injured Wednesday after a crash in Colerain.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Colerain Avenue between Day and Bank, according to the Colerain Township Fire Department.

Colerain Township Fire and EMS arrived to find a two-car crash with two victims, one entrapped in their car.

EMS transported the victim who was not entrapped to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance.

UC Air Care transported the entrapped victim to UCMC. Both victims have serious injuries.

No word on the patients’ specific injuries as of 3:30 p.m.

Colerain Avenue is closed in the area indefinitely.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

