Air Care responds to serious crash on Colerain Avenue

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are seriously injured Wednesday after a crash in Colerain.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Colerain Avenue between Day and Bank, according to the Colerain Township Fire Department.

Colerain Township Fire and EMS arrived to find a two-car crash with two victims, one entrapped in their car.

Old Colerain Ave closed in the 10700 block for serious MVC. Air care on ground. Two patients. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/PdmfH15YMl — Colerain Fire (@Colerain_Fire) December 15, 2021

EMS transported the victim who was not entrapped to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance.

UC Air Care transported the entrapped victim to UCMC. Both victims have serious injuries.

No word on the patients’ specific injuries as of 3:30 p.m.

Colerain Avenue is closed in the area indefinitely.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.