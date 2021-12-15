Celebration of Lights
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-month-old boy taken from Trumbull County
By Steph Krane
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NILES, Ohio (WOIO) - The Niles Police Department canceled an AMBER Alert for a 4-month-old boy who was taken from Niles.

Niles Police said Rayvon V. Parker abducted 4-month-old Rahkor M. Parker from the home of the boy’s mother.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m.

Police said Rahkor was last seen wearing a white onesie.

Rayvon, the suspect, is 23 years old, 5′10″ tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Ohio’s AMBER Alert website, Rayvon is believed to be in the Youngstown area, where he lives.

