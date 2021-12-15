Biden visits Kentucky to tour tornado damage Wednesday

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WXIX) - President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage left by last week’s deadly tornadoes.

Biden is expected to spend most of the day in the western portion of the state, touring the hard-hit communities of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, according to the White House.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday Biden will meet with storm victims and local officials to provide federal support.

“I intend to travel to Kentucky on Wednesday. And with each passing day, the human impact of this devastation -- just the depths of the losses -- are becoming more and more apparent,” Biden said earlier this week.

He is scheduled to arrive in Fort Campbell after 10 a.m. and then survey storm damage in Mayfield by air, according to the White House.

Biden will arrive at Mayfield Graves County Airport late morning and receive a briefing from local leaders about the tornado damage and impacts.

Then, he will tour a Mayfield neighborhood before leaving after 1:30 p.m. for Dawson Springs.

He will land at the Princeton-Caldwell County Airport and head out to tour a neighborhood.

Biden then will deliver remarks on his administration’s response to the tornadoes and extreme weather about starting at 2:30 p.m. in Dawson Springs.

He will return to Fort Campbell about 4:30 p.m. and head back to the White House shortly after.

Just arrived to Mayfield.

I honestly don’t know what to say besides, heart wrenching.

Several tornadoes tore through the western portion of the state Friday night, leaving a trail of devastation in 20 counties. One was 227 miles long and originated in Arkansas.

Thousands of houses and businesses were damaged. Places like Mayfield were hit the hardest, with a large portion of buildings visibly destroyed.

It could be weeks before the state has a final count of the extent of the damage.

Kentucky’s death toll stands at 74 people including 12 children. The youngest victim was 2 months old.

Gov. Andy Beshear says he considers this the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky. He predicts this will be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history.

Another 105 people remain unaccounted for.

President Biden has pledged the federal government will do everything it possibly can to help and has talked on the phone with Gov. Beshear several times.

“We’re gonna get this done. We’re gonna be there as long as it takes to help,” Biden said Monday.

“And the combination of state, federal, and volunteer organizations do everything from helping clearing the debris but provide the necessary means to move, get schools reopened, making sure that homes are going to be rebuilt, etc. So there’s a lot, a lot, that needs to be done.”

The disaster declaration provides federal assistance for the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes, the White House said in a news release Saturday.

Federal funding is available to tornado victims in the following Kentucky counties: Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren.

Several states have activated their task forces to help in search efforts including Ohio.

Ohio Task Force 1 has been in western Graves County, west of Mayfield, and in Dawson Springs, northeast of Mayfield.

They continued working in Dawson Springs on Tuesday and say this is the worst damage they have ever seen.

“To give a sense of magnitude, the two areas the team worked (on) yesterday are a 70-miles drive apart, all devastated by tornados,” said the team’s spokesman, Phil Sinewe.

“Team members are humbled by the damage but are upbeat because of the positive work they are doing, helping the people of Kentucky to start the recovery effort.”

Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor said the damage they are seeing along the entire route is significant and “cannot be put into words.

“Our task force covered a large search area yesterday and will continue that work today. We are still in a rescue mode, looking for potential victims and assessing damage for the state of Kentucky as we move through our search area. The entire country should be proud of the work all the teams are doing here in Kentucky.”

