Cincinnati, Dayton area Kroger stores collecting donations after deadly tornadoes

Kroger's is teaming up with the American Red Cross.
Kroger's is teaming up with the American Red Cross.(Source: Google Street View)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger is joining forces with the American Red Cross to provide aid to those affected by the tornadoes.

Beginning Dec. 15, customers can donate by either rounding up the total of their transaction or add change to the coinbox at each register at all stores in the Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger.

“The Kroger team is thankful for the opportunity to offer aid to those affected by the devastating tornadoes,” Kroger Spokeswoman Jenifer Moore said. “As recovery efforts continue, Kroger is here to support our friends and neighbors.”

All money collected is tax-deductible and 100% of the funds will be donated directly to the American Red Cross through the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

