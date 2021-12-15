Celebration of Lights
Cincinnati police officer fires at suspect on Western Hills Viaduct

The suspect surrendered after the officer fired at him.
Cincinnati police investigate after an officer-involved shots fired incident Tuesday night on...
Cincinnati police investigate after an officer-involved shots fired incident Tuesday night on the Western Hills Viaduct.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer fired at a suspect in a drug investigation Tuesday night on the Western Hills Viaduct, according to a department spokesperson.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m.

An undercover, plainclothes CPD officer was following the suspect after allegedly witnessing a drug transaction.

While the undercover officer was awaiting backup, the suspect realized he was being followed, got out of his car and approached the undercover officer, according to the spokesperson.

The officer announced himself as a Cincinnati police officer. The suspect did not stop.

At some point, according to the spokesperson, the suspect brandished a firearm.

At that point, the officer fired one round at the suspect.

The suspect was not hit. He surrendered and is now in custody.

Cincinnati police investigate after an officer-involved shots fired incident Tuesday night on...
Cincinnati police investigate after an officer-involved shots fired incident Tuesday night on the Western Hills Viaduct.(WXIX)

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

