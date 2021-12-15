Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday morning that quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski are among the latest in the organization to test positive for COVID-19.

The team released the following statement regarding Stefanski’s test result:

“This morning’s testing round has produced additional positive COVID-19 results. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, who has been vaccinated and received a booster, has tested positive and has immediately self-isolated. He is feeling fine and will continue his head coaching duties virtually as we prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders game on Saturday. Should Coach Stefanski not produce two negative tests by Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will serve as the play caller in Saturday’s game. Additionally, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive. Our player round of testing is still being conducted and any player transactions related to COVID-19 reserve will be updated and announced once finalized.”

Stefanski spoke to the media on Wednesday morning.

“The message to the team is we all just have to do our jobs,” Stefanski said.

This is Stefanski’s second known time testing positive for the coronavirus. He was previously forced to miss a playoff game last season because of his COVID-19 diagnosis; it was the team’s first playoff appearance in 18 years.

Mayfield’s status, along with the rest of the impacted players, is unclear at this time for Saturday’s game. The other players recently added to the list include:

Wednesday

CB Troy Hill

S John Johnson III

QB Baker Mayfield

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S Nate Meadors (practice squad)

Tuesday

G Drew Forbes

TE Austin Hooper

WR Jarvis Landry

DE Takkarist McKinley

G Wyatt Teller

T Jedrick Wills

WR JoJo Natson (practice squad)

TE Ross Travis (practice squad)

David Njoku, Anthony Walker, and Jamie Gillan were added to the list last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Due to the number of positive COVID-19 test results within the organizations, the team was moved to “enhanced,” meaning meetings will be conducted virtually instead of in person.

The 7-6 Cleveland Browns host the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

“We have a game at 4:30 Saturday, unless somebody tells me otherwise,” Stefanski added.

