Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday morning that quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski are among the latest in the organization to test positive for COVID-19.

The team released the following statement regarding Stefanski’s test result:

“This morning’s testing round has produced additional positive COVID-19 results. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, who has been vaccinated and received a booster, has tested positive and has immediately self-isolated. He is feeling fine and will continue his head coaching duties virtually as we prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders game on Saturday. Should Coach Stefanski not produce two negative tests by Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will serve as the play caller in Saturday’s game. Additionally, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive. Our player round of testing is still being conducted and any player transactions related to COVID-19 reserve will be updated and announced once finalized.”

Stefanski spoke to the media on Wednesday morning.

“The message to the team is we all just have to do our jobs,” Stefanski said.

This is Stefanski’s second known time testing positive for the coronavirus. He was previously forced to miss a playoff game last season because of his COVID-19 diagnosis; it was the team’s first playoff appearance in 18 years.

Mayfield’s status, along with the rest of the impacted players, is unclear at this time for Saturday’s game. The other players recently added to the list include:

Wednesday

  • CB Troy Hill
  • S John Johnson III
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • DT Malik McDowell
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • S Nate Meadors (practice squad)

Tuesday

  • G Drew Forbes
  • TE Austin Hooper
  • WR Jarvis Landry
  • DE Takkarist McKinley
  • G Wyatt Teller
  • T Jedrick Wills
  • WR JoJo Natson (practice squad)
  • TE Ross Travis (practice squad)

David Njoku, Anthony Walker, and Jamie Gillan were added to the list last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Due to the number of positive COVID-19 test results within the organizations, the team was moved to “enhanced,” meaning meetings will be conducted virtually instead of in person.

The 7-6 Cleveland Browns host the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

“We have a game at 4:30 Saturday, unless somebody tells me otherwise,” Stefanski added.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school
Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
Elizabeth Mehl received a four-year probation sentence for her role in the crash that killed a...
Driver avoids jail time after Hamilton crash that killed boy, 6
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to throw in the first quarter of a...
Bengals again give another game away. This time, to the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.
C.J. Uzomah’s cleats featured the Lutzie 43 Foundation logo, the foundation’s 43 Key Seconds...
C.J. Uzomah raises awareness for foundation started in honor of friend, former teammate
Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates during the second half of an...
Former Lakota West football standout earns NFL weekly honors
Bengals' Sam Hubbard
Sam Hubbard nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award