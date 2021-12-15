Celebration of Lights
FC Cincinnati release 2022 schedule

FC Cincinnati sets MLS home debut, first opponents
FC Cincinnati will begin their fourth MLS season on the road against Austin FC on Feb. 26, 2022.(tcw-wxix)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati will begin their fourth MLS season on the road against Austin FC on Feb. 26, 2022.

The regular-season schedule is highlighted by the nationally televised (FS1) match between LAFC and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on April 24.

Here is a glance at the entire schedule (home matches in bold):

  • Feb. 26 - at Austin FC
  • March 5 - vs D.C. United
  • March 12 - at Orlando City SC
  • March 19 - vs Inter Miami CF
  • March 26 - at Charlotte FC
  • April 2 - vs CF Montréal
  • April 9 - at Seattle Sounders
  • April 16 - at Atlanta United FC
  • April 24 - vs LAFC on FS1
  • April 30 - at Toronto FC
  • May 7 - at Minnesota United FC
  • May 14 - at Chicago Fire FC
  • May 18 - vs Toronto FC
  • May 21 - vs New England Revolution
  • May 28 - at CF Montréal
  • June 18 - at Philadelphia Union
  • June 24 - vs Orlando City SC
  • June 29 - vs New York City FC
  • July 3 - at New England Revolution
  • July 9 - vs New York Red Bulls
  • July 13 - vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • July 17 - at Columbus Crew SC
  • July 23 - vs Nashville SC
  • July 30 - at Inter Miami CF
  • Aug. 6 - vs Philadelphia Union
  • Aug. 13 - vs Atlanta United FC
  • Aug. 20 - at New York Red Bulls
  • Aug. 27 - vs Columbus Crew SC
  • Sept. 3 - vs Charlotte FC
  • Sept. 7 - at New York City FC
  • Sept. 10 - vs San Jose Earthquakes
  • Sept. 17 - at Real Salt Lake
  • Oct. 1 - vs Chicago Fire FC
  • Oct. 9 - at D.C. United

Tickets are available through Season Ticket Memberships.

Fans can get tickets all season long by purchasing season tickets at fccincinnati.com/tickets or by calling 513-977-5425.

