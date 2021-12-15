FC Cincinnati release 2022 schedule
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati will begin their fourth MLS season on the road against Austin FC on Feb. 26, 2022.
The regular-season schedule is highlighted by the nationally televised (FS1) match between LAFC and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on April 24.
Here is a glance at the entire schedule (home matches in bold):
- Feb. 26 - at Austin FC
- March 5 - vs D.C. United
- March 12 - at Orlando City SC
- March 19 - vs Inter Miami CF
- March 26 - at Charlotte FC
- April 2 - vs CF Montréal
- April 9 - at Seattle Sounders
- April 16 - at Atlanta United FC
- April 24 - vs LAFC on FS1
- April 30 - at Toronto FC
- May 7 - at Minnesota United FC
- May 14 - at Chicago Fire FC
- May 18 - vs Toronto FC
- May 21 - vs New England Revolution
- May 28 - at CF Montréal
- June 18 - at Philadelphia Union
- June 24 - vs Orlando City SC
- June 29 - vs New York City FC
- July 3 - at New England Revolution
- July 9 - vs New York Red Bulls
- July 13 - vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- July 17 - at Columbus Crew SC
- July 23 - vs Nashville SC
- July 30 - at Inter Miami CF
- Aug. 6 - vs Philadelphia Union
- Aug. 13 - vs Atlanta United FC
- Aug. 20 - at New York Red Bulls
- Aug. 27 - vs Columbus Crew SC
- Sept. 3 - vs Charlotte FC
- Sept. 7 - at New York City FC
- Sept. 10 - vs San Jose Earthquakes
- Sept. 17 - at Real Salt Lake
- Oct. 1 - vs Chicago Fire FC
- Oct. 9 - at D.C. United
Tickets are available through Season Ticket Memberships.
Fans can get tickets all season long by purchasing season tickets at fccincinnati.com/tickets or by calling 513-977-5425.
