FC Cincinnati release 2022 schedule

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati will begin their fourth MLS season on the road against Austin FC on Feb. 26, 2022.

The regular-season schedule is highlighted by the nationally televised (FS1) match between LAFC and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on April 24.

Here is a glance at the entire schedule (home matches in bold):

Feb. 26 - at Austin FC

March 5 - vs D.C. United

March 12 - at Orlando City SC

March 19 - vs Inter Miami CF

March 26 - at Charlotte FC

April 2 - vs CF Montréal

April 9 - at Seattle Sounders

April 16 - at Atlanta United FC

April 24 - vs LAFC on FS1

April 30 - at Toronto FC

May 7 - at Minnesota United FC

May 14 - at Chicago Fire FC

May 18 - vs Toronto FC

May 21 - vs New England Revolution

May 28 - at CF Montréal

June 18 - at Philadelphia Union

June 24 - vs Orlando City SC

June 29 - vs New York City FC

July 3 - at New England Revolution

July 9 - vs New York Red Bulls

July 13 - vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC

July 17 - at Columbus Crew SC

July 23 - vs Nashville SC

July 30 - at Inter Miami CF

Aug. 6 - vs Philadelphia Union

Aug. 13 - vs Atlanta United FC

Aug. 20 - at New York Red Bulls

Aug. 27 - vs Columbus Crew SC

Sept. 3 - vs Charlotte FC

Sept. 7 - at New York City FC

Sept. 10 - vs San Jose Earthquakes

Sept. 17 - at Real Salt Lake

Oct. 1 - vs Chicago Fire FC

Oct. 9 - at D.C. United

Tickets are available through Season Ticket Memberships.

Fans can get tickets all season long by purchasing season tickets at fccincinnati.com/tickets or by calling 513-977-5425.

