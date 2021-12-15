HART Cincinnati pleas for public to foster dogs who survived Kentucky tornado

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cincinnati made an urgent plea for animal foster homes Wednesday.

The organization reported approximately 35 dogs are in need of immediate rescue due to the tornado damage in Western Kentucky. They said they cannot help unless the community steps in to foster and provide an interim boarding facility.

A mom dog has ten puppies requiring them to stay together, and there is another pregnant dog.

Three dogs are special needs due to broken bones. A black lab mix was thrown by the tornado and landed in a ditch resulting in a broken leg. A lawn mower and tractor flipped onto a yellow lab, breaking his leg and pelvis. Foster homes that can accommodate special needs are necessary.

“In addition to making sure the dog is able to rest so they can heal, they would also be responsible for giving medications to the dog, pain medications, antibiotics, anti inflammatories … whatever it is that the vet prescribes,” Lead Intake Coordinator for HART Rescue Cincinnati Katie Goodpaster said. “And obviously loving the dog, giving them some extra belly rubs, treats, and just making them feel safe.”

HART provides all supplies for foster animal parents, so donations are in need. The organization is requesting support by Saturday, the date the animals are scheduled to be transported.

Those who would like to foster a dog must submit an application. HART also set up an Amazon custom gift list for those who would like to donate items such as dog food, paper towels, and other supplies.

HART also recommends monetary donations through their website or through Paypal.

To provide an interim boarding facility, send an email to doghart@gmail.com.

