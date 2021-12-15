Celebration of Lights
Historic Bowling Green tornadoes continue to break records, bring community together

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - We’ve heard about how historic the December 10-11 tornado outbreak has been across several states. More information is coming out daily. Tuesday the Kentucky Geological Survey released data showing seismic activity detected during the torandoes.

“We felt it, and I’m sure a lot of the people around here felt the ground shaking,” WBKO Meteorologist Ethan Emery remembers what it was like when the Bowling Green tornado came within a mile of the tv station. He was working that night when the station lot power after experiencing the effects of the tornado.

“You could hear the building shake a little bit,” remembers Emery, “It was very intense and I didn’t know how it was going to turn out for us and the station. But fortunately, we were safe but unfortunately, a lot of our community has been in shambles since.”

The National Weather Service in Louisville has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Bowling Green area. One is estimated with peak winds of 165 mph making it a strong EF-3 tornado.

While this storm is making history from a meteorological aspect, it’s the stories of resiliency this community will remember most.

What are people saying, what is the feeling of the people of bowling green right now?

“I will say the people of Bowling Green are strong, full of hope, for one thing,” Emery continues, “You see right here people are doing whatever they can to help.”

The National Weather Service is still surveying the damage along that massive path that is hundreds of miles long and plans to do so for another week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

