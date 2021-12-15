Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

NWS classifies historic western Kentucky tornado as EF4

Five tornados are believed to have touched down in total.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (WXIX) - The main tornado that damaged so much of western Kentucky late last Friday has been confirmed as an EF4.

The National Weather Service issued its preliminary damage rating on Wednesday evening.

The tornado originated in Arkansas, tracked more than 200 miles on the ground and finally dissipated near Frankfort.

The EF4 assessment covers 128 miles of that track, from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County over a 2-plus hour span from 8:56-11:10 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The estimated peak wind speed was 190 mph.

The maximum width was a mile or more.

Gov. Andy Beshear called it the deadliest tornado in Kentucky history and speculated it will end up as the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history as well.

EF4s are the second-most destructive tornados with wind speeds that can destroy homes and throw vehicles a considerable distance.

Reports from the storm-scarred landscape of Mayfield and Dawson Springs confirm that sort of damage.

The path of the confirmed EF4 tornado in western Kentucky last weekend.
The path of the confirmed EF4 tornado in western Kentucky last weekend.(WXIX)

Above is the EF4 track, according to NWS.

Below is the entire radar-confirmed touchdown of the tornado as well as those of four other tornadoes believed to have touched down during the storms.

Radar confirmed tornadoes in Kentucky from the weekend's devastating storms.
Radar confirmed tornadoes in Kentucky from the weekend's devastating storms.(Kentucky Department of Emergency Management)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school
Elizabeth Mehl received a four-year probation sentence for her role in the crash that killed a...
Driver avoids jail time after Hamilton crash that killed boy, 6
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say

Latest News

logo
Scattered morning showers today, mild 60s
Frank Marzullo
Rain Showers Developing Next Few Days
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Sixties Wednesday, Light Showers Too
Sunny and Mild Today