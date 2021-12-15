Indiana man killed in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Greensburg, Indiana man was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 in Ripley County Tuesday night.

George Meadors, 45, was headed east on U.S. 50 near Cave Hill Road just east of Versailles, Indiana around 7:45 p.m.

The Indiana State Police investigation indicates his 2010 Chevy Equinox left the south side of the road for an unknown reason, hit a tree and caught fire.

Meadors was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

ISP officials say it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash although toxicology results are pending.

