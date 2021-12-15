Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Indiana man killed in Ripley County crash

A Greensburg, Indiana man was killed when his SUV went off the road in Ripley County and hit a...
A Greensburg, Indiana man was killed when his SUV went off the road in Ripley County and hit a tree, Indiana State Police officials say.(WPTA)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Greensburg, Indiana man was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 in Ripley County Tuesday night.

George Meadors, 45, was headed east on U.S. 50 near Cave Hill Road just east of Versailles, Indiana around 7:45 p.m.

The Indiana State Police investigation indicates his 2010 Chevy Equinox left the south side of the road for an unknown reason, hit a tree and caught fire.

Meadors was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

ISP officials say it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash although toxicology results are pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school
Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
Elizabeth Mehl received a four-year probation sentence for her role in the crash that killed a...
Driver avoids jail time after Hamilton crash that killed boy, 6
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women, police say

Latest News

UC health leader warns about strain on hospitals during pandemic.
‘This pandemic is actually overwhelming our health systems,’ UC Health leader warns
Romin Iqbal
Muslim-American advocacy group fires director for allegedly helping hate group
Authorities in southeast Indiana are investigating an alleged school threat and increasing law...
School threat reported in Southeast Indiana
Kentucky officials fear the death toll from this weekend's tornadoes will be more than 100.
Biden visits Kentucky to survey tornado damage