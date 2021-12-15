Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Inmate’s Christmas village creation confiscated by Butler County corrections officers

By Andrea Medina
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crafty Christmas creation from a Butler County inmate had to be confiscated.

Inmates are confined in a cell for hours on end and tough constraints are placed on them.

Jail Warden Cpt. Nick Fisher says living under those conditions sometimes brings out an inmate’s creative side, and that’s what one recently did.

An inmate used paper, soap, toilet paper, water, and toothpaste to build a Christmas-themed village.

“A rural winter scene, with the house and the snow and the frozen lake,” Cpt. Fisher described.

On Monday, corrections officers confiscated it from the inmate during a cell search.

As intricate and creative the Christmas village was, it is not allowed.

Cpt. Fisher said he does not want to be a scrooge, but there is a zero-tolerance policy for any type of contraband and rules are to be followed.

“Particular items may not have been dangerous, but it could’ve been,” Cpt. Fisher said. “It could be used to hide other items like contraband inside that house or etc.”

Cpt. Fisher said the Christmas village was not considered dangerous, so the inmate was not punished.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school
Elizabeth Mehl received a four-year probation sentence for her role in the crash that killed a...
Driver avoids jail time after Hamilton crash that killed boy, 6
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say

Latest News

Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado
Inmate’s Christmas village creation confiscated by Butler County corrections officers
The video shows a tornado moving through the area between Bremen and Sacramento, Kentucky.
NWS classifies historic western Kentucky tornado as EF4
Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups