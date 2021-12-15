Inmate’s Christmas village creation confiscated by Butler County corrections officers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crafty Christmas creation from a Butler County inmate had to be confiscated.

Inmates are confined in a cell for hours on end and tough constraints are placed on them.

Jail Warden Cpt. Nick Fisher says living under those conditions sometimes brings out an inmate’s creative side, and that’s what one recently did.

An inmate used paper, soap, toilet paper, water, and toothpaste to build a Christmas-themed village.

“A rural winter scene, with the house and the snow and the frozen lake,” Cpt. Fisher described.

On Monday, corrections officers confiscated it from the inmate during a cell search.

As intricate and creative the Christmas village was, it is not allowed.

Cpt. Fisher said he does not want to be a scrooge, but there is a zero-tolerance policy for any type of contraband and rules are to be followed.

“Particular items may not have been dangerous, but it could’ve been,” Cpt. Fisher said. “It could be used to hide other items like contraband inside that house or etc.”

Cpt. Fisher said the Christmas village was not considered dangerous, so the inmate was not punished.

