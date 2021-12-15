Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school
Elizabeth Mehl received a four-year probation sentence for her role in the crash that killed a...
Driver avoids jail time after Hamilton crash that killed boy, 6
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say

Latest News

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly
FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the...
No proof vote was rigged, but 2020 election reviews persist
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado