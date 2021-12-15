Luke Fickell named finalist for Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell is a finalist for the American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

Fickell is one of nine coaches to be named as a finalist for the award named in honor of the legendary Bear Bryant.

Fickell has guided the No. 4 Bearcats not only to an undefeated season but a spot in the College Football Playoff. UC is the first Group of 5 team to ever get the CFP bid.

The Bearcats will play No. 1 Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 3:30 p.m. The winner will move on to the National Championship game.

Other finalists for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award include:

Dave Aranda - Baylor University

Dave Clawson – Wake Forest University

Jim Harbaugh – University of Michigan

Lane Kiffin – University of Mississippi

Pat Narduzzi - University of Pittsburgh

Nick Saban - University of Alabama

Mel Tucker – Michigan State University

Kyle Whittingham – University of Utah

The Coach of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Fickell has already collected some hardware this season.

He was named the 2021 Home Depot Coach of the Year earlier this year.

