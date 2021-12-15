Celebration of Lights
Luke Fickell named finalist for Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell is a finalist for the American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

Fickell is one of nine coaches to be named as a finalist for the award named in honor of the legendary Bear Bryant.

Fickell has guided the No. 4 Bearcats not only to an undefeated season but a spot in the College Football Playoff. UC is the first Group of 5 team to ever get the CFP bid.

The Bearcats will play No. 1 Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 3:30 p.m. The winner will move on to the National Championship game.

Other finalists for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award include:

  • Dave Aranda - Baylor University
  • Dave Clawson – Wake Forest University
  • Jim Harbaugh – University of Michigan
  • Lane Kiffin – University of Mississippi
  • Pat Narduzzi - University of Pittsburgh
  • Nick Saban - University of Alabama
  • Mel Tucker – Michigan State University
  • Kyle Whittingham – University of Utah

The Coach of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Fickell has already collected some hardware this season.

He was named the 2021 Home Depot Coach of the Year earlier this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

