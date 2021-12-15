Man sentenced for shooting ODNR officer in 2020

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man convicted of shooting an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer in 2020 has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Brian Liming, 44, of Jamestown, Ohio, was convicted by a jury in November of assault, tampering with evidence, and hunting without a license, according to the Clinton County Clerk of Courts Office.

Liming had previously pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession by a prohibited person, court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio show.

Because of the prior conviction, Liming was not legally allowed to possess the loaded 20-gauge shotgun he had on Dec. 20, 2020, when ODNR Officer Kevin Behr was shot.

The ODNR officer was shot last December while investigating a report of illegal deer hunting in the area of Macedonia Road in Martinsville.

Officer Behr spent several months recovering at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was released in March and received a police escort back to his home.

Liming and Behr both spoke in front of the judge on Wednesday.

Liming expressed his sorrow to Behr and his family.

When Behr talked of the difficulties he has faced since being shot, he became emotional. Behr says he actually died twice, went into a coma, and does not know if he will get to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Behr has not been sentenced on the federal charges yet. He will appear in court in February for those.

