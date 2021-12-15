Muslim-American advocacy group fires director for allegedly helping hate group

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - The Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a nationwide Muslim civil rights organization, announced they fired their director for leaking information to a hate group “for years.”

An independent investigation determined Romin Iqbal recorded CAIR network meetings for several years and passed information about the group’s national advocacy work for years to a known anti-Muslim hate group, CAIR officials said in a news release.

“After being confronted with clear evidence of misconduct, Iqbal admitted that he had been secretly working with the anti-Muslim hate group,” the release.

A spokeswoman for CAIR Ohio identified the hate group as Investigative Project on Terrorism, which was founded by Steven Emerson.

“It is a complete act of betrayal,” the spokeswoman, Whitney Siddiqi said Wednesday.

In the wake of Iqbal’s termination, the Columbus office of CAIR-Ohio has also discovered suspicious purchases from ammunition and gun retailers conducted in recent weeks using a CAIR-Ohio credit card administered by Iqbal.

The CAIR spokeswoman says Iqbal was the administrator on the credit card.

Yesterday, CAIR-Ohio staff also found a suspicious package mailed to the CAIR-Ohio Columbus office containing parts for an AR-15 rifle.

CAIR-Ohio has reported this information to law enforcement, which is currently investigating the matter.

Siddiqi says the group is considering taking legal action against Iqbal.

In a letter to the Ohio Muslim community, CAIR-Ohio encouraged mosques and community centers to exercise vigilance and review their security protocols out of an abundance of caution.

“We were shocked and saddened to learn about this betrayal and incredible violation of trust. Our first priority is the safety and security of our community. We are now even more committed to defending and protecting Ohio Muslims from the anti-Muslim extremists who will clearly stop at nothing to try to harm us.” - Nabeel Raazi, Columbus-Cincinnati Board Chair for CAIR-Ohio

“CAIR-Ohio is moving forward with a renewed commitment to protect the civil rights of Ohio Muslims. Our mission and work transcend any one individual. CAIR-Ohio will continue to defend against Islamophobia and those who attempt to undermine the civil rights and safety of Ohio’s Muslim community.” - Amina Barhumi, Columbus-Cincinnati Acting Executive Director for CAIR-Ohio

“Civil rights organizations and movements for justice have been spied upon from within for decades. In particular, Muslim organizations have been the target of malicious surveillance attempts due to a continuous rise in Islamophobia over the past two decades.” - Lina Abbaoui, Columbus-Cincinnati Acting Legal Director for CAIR-Ohio

CAIR-Ohio’s local assets, operations, and infrastructure are safe and secure, the news release from the group says.

“With full confidence in CAIR-Ohio’s team, the local Columbus-Cincinnati Board has appointed Amina Barhumi as acting executive director and Lina Abbaoui as acting legal director for the region. CAIR-Ohio is working to ensure clients are supported through this transition,” it states.

FOX19 NOW will update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.