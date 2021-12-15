Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Pilot killed in La. helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic

The pilot who died in a helicopter crash on I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge has been...
The pilot who died in a helicopter crash on I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge has been identified.(LSP/DOTD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have identified the pilot of a helicopter that crashed onto I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge.

The St. Charles Parish Coroner identified the man as 42-year-old Joshua Hawley, from Livingston Parish.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14, Hawley’s Bell 407 chopper clipped an Entergy transmission line and crashed onto the eastbound side of the spillway near mile marker 212.

Hawley was the only person on board the flight from Baton Rouge to New Orleans Lakefront Airport, officials say.

Hawley was a father of three children, all under eight years old.

Hawley became a pilot in 2014, according to his social media accounts, after working on planes for 14 years. He started his own flight school, Airspeed Flight Services, in Baton Rouge in 2016.

In 2019, WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge caught one of Hawley’s choppers flying over Healing Place Church dropping eggs for the annual Easter Egg Drop.

Hawley also briefly worked as a paramedic for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Baton Rouge for just over four years.

Witnesses say the chopper was flying low and fast before a fiery explosion engulfed the interstate.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Bonnet Carre Spillway will be closed in both directions for a period of time on Sunday for Entergy crews to make repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school
Elizabeth Mehl received a four-year probation sentence for her role in the crash that killed a...
Driver avoids jail time after Hamilton crash that killed boy, 6
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say

Latest News

Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Severe winds, weather in Midwest
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber, Wednesday, Dec....
Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial
The Biden administration released previously classified documents about the assassination of...
US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination