President Biden announces major financial support for Kentucky’s recovery efforts

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WXIX) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the federal government will cover 100% of the cost for Kentucky’s first 30 days of emergency services.

While speaking in tornado-ravaged Dawson Springs, President Biden said Gov. Andy Beshear requested the help.

The federal government will cover the costs for debris removal, overtime for law enforcement and emergency service personnel and shelter, President Biden said.

An emotional Gov. Beshear hinted at the president’s announcement when he talked with the media before Biden.

The Dawson Springs stop was the end of a long day for President Biden and Gov. Beshear as they drove from place to place, surveying tornado damage.

The president first arrived in Fort Campbell around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The first stop was in Mayfield, where and Gov. Beshear received an update on where recovery efforts stand.

The president offered his continued support to Kentucky, telling Gov. Beshear to not hesitate to ask for help.

From Mayfield, President Biden and Gov. Beshear then went to Dawson Springs.

Both Mayfield and Dawson Springs were among the hardest-hit areas when tornadoes ripped through late Friday and early Saturday.

One tornado was 227 miles long and originated in Arkansas.

Thousands of houses and businesses were damaged across Kentucky.

It could be weeks before the state has a final count of the extent of the damage.

Kentucky’s death toll stands at 74 people including 12 children. The youngest victim was two months old.

Gov. Beshear says he considers this the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky. He predicts this will be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history.

Another 105 people remain unaccounted for.

Just arrived to Mayfield.

I honestly don’t know what to say besides, heart wrenching.

This is a look at the courthouse and what used to be the jail in downtown. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7LzDBeIvA7 — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) December 15, 2021

Biden said earlier this week he has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency and other departments to investigate whether climate change is responsible for the tornadoes or contributed to their ferocity.

Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law last month. It includes funding for climate change mitigation.

Deadly tornado outbreak - PHOTOS

President Biden has pledged the federal government will do everything it possibly can to help and has talked on the phone with Gov. Beshear several times.

“We’re gonna get this done. We’re gonna be there as long as it takes to help,” Biden said Monday.

“And the combination of state, federal, and volunteer organizations do everything from helping clearing the debris but provide the necessary means to move, get schools reopened, making sure that homes are going to be rebuilt, etc. So there’s a lot, a lot, that needs to be done.”

The disaster declaration provides federal assistance for the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes, the White House said in a news release Saturday.

Federal funding is available to tornado victims in the following Kentucky counties: Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren.

>> Ways to help those impacted by the tornadoes <<

Several states have activated their task forces to help in search efforts including Ohio.

Ohio Task Force 1 has been in western Graves County, west of Mayfield, and in Dawson Springs, northeast of Mayfield.

They continued working in Dawson Springs on Tuesday and say this is the worst damage they have ever seen.

“To give a sense of magnitude, the two areas the team worked (on) yesterday are a 70-miles drive apart, all devastated by tornados,” said the team’s spokesman, Phil Sinewe.

“Team members are humbled by the damage but are upbeat because of the positive work they are doing, helping the people of Kentucky to start the recovery effort.”

Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor said the damage they are seeing along the entire route is significant and “cannot be put into words.

“Our task force covered a large search area yesterday and will continue that work today. We are still in a rescue mode, looking for potential victims and assessing damage for the state of Kentucky as we move through our search area. The entire country should be proud of the work all the teams are doing here in Kentucky.”

