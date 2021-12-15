Scattered morning showers today, mild 60s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered morning showers taper off before noon. We’ll stay mild ahead of an approaching front due to arrive by the end of the week. Our chances for more widespread rain ramp up on Thursday and Friday. Some showers will carry into Saturday.

Tonight stays mild with lows in the upper 40s. Another near 60-degree day is on tap for tomorrow. More locations will see off and on showers throughout the day on Thursday. While severe thunderstorms and flooding rains are NOT expected, we will see some gusty wind across the Tri-State.

Temperatures drop abruptly behind the front. Highs only reach the frigid 30s by Sunday.

Looking beyond the next seven day, our temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal. No big storms are on the horizon as we near the holidays, though that could change. If you’re longing for a White Christmas, it too early to rule it out, but conditions do not look favorable for snow.

