School threat reported in SE Indiana

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities in southeast Indiana are investigating an alleged school threat and increasing law enforcement presence.

Officials at Franklin County High School alerted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office they received a tip of an alleged threat, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

“We take all threats serious and our Deputies are working with school officials to conduct a thorough investigation,” said Franklin County Sheriff Peter Cates in a prepared statement.

“We would also like to commend the person or persons who came forward and reported the alleged threat to the school officials.”

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4138

