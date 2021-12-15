Celebration of Lights
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street

By Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two teens were arrested early Wednesday following a SWAT standoff at a home on a troublesome Madisonville street.

The teens, who were wanted on robbery chargers, were inside a home on Chandler Street around 9 a.m.

Outside the home was the Cincinnati Police SWAT team, calling for the teens to come out.

“This is the Cincinnati Police SWAT team we have a search warrant,” officers called out.

Just seconds later officers deployed what is called a flash-bang grenade.

Eventually, the teens complied and exited the home with their arms up.

Wednesday’s standoff on Chandler Street is just the latest incident to cause concern for nearby residents.

The problems have dated back to last April when two security cameras captured a drive-by shooting into a house.

Then on Nov. 30, more than a dozen gunshots were fired on the street once again.

Cincinnati police have referred to the intersection of Chandler and Glenshade as a “crime hot spot.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

