Work complete on another section of Wasson Way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Wednesday the ribbon was cut on the fifth phase for the Wasson Way trail.

Wasson Way is part of the 34-mile CROWN trail network in the Queen City and beyond.

Wasson Way is 3.5 miles right now, but it is critical in connecting hikers, bikers, walkers and runners across Cincinnati.

This includes a bridge and trail down to Old Red Bank and connects to the Murray Path. This is a historic milestone for the CROWN 34-mile urban trail loop because this links Mt. Lookout, Oakley, and Madisonville, as well as connects Cincinnati to Fairfax, Mariemont, and Columbia Township.

The trail still has one more phase, which includes connecting to Xavier and UC, beginning at Woodburn Avenue and ending at Blair Court.

“Thanks to the enthusiasm and enormous generosity of our community around this great idea,” says Co-Chair of the CROWN Campaign Cabinet Jan Portman, “We are just $200,000 short of our campaign goal.”

They hope to have that money secured by the end of the year.

“I promised years ago that we would build this from here down to Red Bank all the way to Xavier,” remembers Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, “And honestly most people thought that we were crazy. There are a lot of things said about me, most are not true. But one thing that is true is that I’m an impatient man.”

Phase six will begin in the summer of 2023 and be complete in 2024. If you want to help with the funding or learn more, follow this link.

