West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women, police say

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation.
By Kody Fisher and Ken Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester police are helping three women believed to be the victims of sex trafficking.

Police say they served a search warrant last week at a massage parlor called Foot Reflexology in the West Chester Village Mall.

The business currently appears empty.

A person who works at another business in the strip mall says cars had a habit of idling outside the parlor late at night.

“Sometimes we would just be like, ‘Whatis going on? Why is someone just sitting there?’” The person said.

West Chester police provided no further details.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation. They have not responded to our request for comment.

