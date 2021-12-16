283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A plan to overlay a new area code over the existing 513 area code has been approved, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

The 513 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The actual implementation of the overlay will be determined at a later date,” PUCO said.

They said when the overlay is implemented, all new phone subscribers will be assigned the new 283 area code.

All current 513 area code subscribers will continue to maintain their current number and area code.

