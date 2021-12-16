Authorities recover body of missing teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing teen Nyssa Brown was recovered Thursday morning.

Nyssa, 13, was the last person unaccounted for in Bowling Green after 244 reports of missing people.

Officials announced they were expanding search efforts outside of the Jennings Creek area on Wednesday.

According to police officials, Nyssa was found in a very dense wooded area near Moss Creek and Moss View.

BREAKING: police confirm they have recovered the body of missing teen Nyssa Brown. She is the 7th member of her family to be found dead. 17th member of the BG community to die from the tornadoes. So tragic. My heart aches. “We need you’d prayers,” police said. pic.twitter.com/cA4antEh3s — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) December 16, 2021

Brown is the 17th confirmed death following the tornado outbreak in Bowling Green.

Nyssa Brown (BGPD)

