Burlington man charged with sodomy, sexually abusing juvenile

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a teenage juvenile, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Pete Rollins sodomized and sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions.

The assaults began after Rollins showed the victim nude photos of young girls on his cellphone, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Rollins sexually assaulted the victim more than once, and the assaults occurred one to two times a week,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

During the investigation, detectives discovered one video containing child pornography on Rollins’ cellphone.

Rollins was charged with four counts of sodomy, one count of sexual abuse and one count of possessing matter portraying the sexual performance of a minor.

He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

