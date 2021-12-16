Celebration of Lights
Dec. 16, 1982: FBI agents, accused embezzler killed when Lunken Airport bound plane crashes

The plane coming from the Chicago area was bound for Lunken Airport.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Thirty-nine years ago Thursday, six people, including four FBI agents, died when a plane bound for Lunken Airport crashed in Montgomery.

It was Dec. 16, 1982.

A plane departed the Chicago area with FBI agents Terry Hereford, Charles Ellington, Robert Conners, Michael Lynch, retired Chicago officer Patrick Daly, and a suspect, Carl Johnson.

The plane was coming to the Cincinnati area because Johnson, who was an accused embezzler, was leading agents to a stash of $50,000, the FBI has said.

The twin-engine Cessna 411 exploded when it crashed into the Sheppard Bookstore at Main Street and Cooper Road, the City of Montgomery wrote in a Facebook post.

The FBI said the crash investigation showed there were indications that the aircraft had “altitude read-out problems, was flying at a low altitude, and hit some wires before it went down.”

All six men on the plane died.

As for the alleged $50,000, the city said on Facebook no one ever reported finding it.

It was 39 years ago today a twin-engine Cessna 411 crashed in Montgomery, taking the lives of six people. The plane...

Posted by City of Montgomery, Ohio Government on Thursday, December 16, 2021

The City of Montgomery is working on a podcast about the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has a relative that saw it is asked to contact Amy Frederick at afrederick@montgomeryohio.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

