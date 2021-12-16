Dec. 16, 1982: FBI agents, accused embezzler killed when Lunken Airport bound plane crashes
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Thirty-nine years ago Thursday, six people, including four FBI agents, died when a plane bound for Lunken Airport crashed in Montgomery.
It was Dec. 16, 1982.
A plane departed the Chicago area with FBI agents Terry Hereford, Charles Ellington, Robert Conners, Michael Lynch, retired Chicago officer Patrick Daly, and a suspect, Carl Johnson.
The plane was coming to the Cincinnati area because Johnson, who was an accused embezzler, was leading agents to a stash of $50,000, the FBI has said.
The twin-engine Cessna 411 exploded when it crashed into the Sheppard Bookstore at Main Street and Cooper Road, the City of Montgomery wrote in a Facebook post.
The FBI said the crash investigation showed there were indications that the aircraft had “altitude read-out problems, was flying at a low altitude, and hit some wires before it went down.”
All six men on the plane died.
As for the alleged $50,000, the city said on Facebook no one ever reported finding it.
The City of Montgomery is working on a podcast about the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has a relative that saw it is asked to contact Amy Frederick at afrederick@montgomeryohio.gov.
