Fatal crash closes Harrison Avenue

Harrison Avenue is closed in Westwood due to a fatal crash, Cincinnati police say.
Harrison Avenue is closed in Westwood due to a fatal crash, Cincinnati police say.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Westwood early Thursday.

Harrison Avenue between Werk Road and Lafeuille Avenue is shut down indefinitely due to the crash with wires down, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Nearly 400 Duke Energy customers lost power in the area, according to the utility’s website. It should be restored by 5:45 a.m.

The police department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and will release more information later in the day, Lt. Lanter said.

