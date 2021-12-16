Fatal crash closes Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Westwood early Thursday.

Harrison Avenue between Werk Road and Lafeuille Avenue is shut down indefinitely due to the crash with wires down, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Nearly 400 Duke Energy customers lost power in the area, according to the utility’s website. It should be restored by 5:45 a.m.

The police department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and will release more information later in the day, Lt. Lanter said.

HAPPENING NOW: Police are investigating a fatal crash on Harrison Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found a car into a pole..They tell me Werk Rd & Lafeuille Ave will be shut down for several hours

Nearly 400 Duke Energy customers without power due to crash into pole, wires down on Harrison Ave

Power should be restored around 5:45 a.m., according to Duke Energy website

