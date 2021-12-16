Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, Wind & Storms today

By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain continues to overspread the Tri-State through the late morning and early afternoon. The evening commute could get messy as steadier downpours develop ahead of an approaching cold front. While flooding is not a concern, standing water and slow travel should be expected. We will also crank up our winds speeds this afternoon with gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour.

Most locations will experience a bit of a lull overnight as temperatures drop into 40s. Showers chances will increase again Friday morning becoming steady Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The rain will be sporadic on Saturday morning and could be heavy at times. We will begin to dry out by Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will range from around 1″ to as much as 2″ in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Sunday through Wednesday will be mainly sunny, dry and seasonably chilly with highs only in the 40s and lows just below freezing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say
A 9-year-old girl on her way to school was struck and injured in Pleasant Ridge early...
9-year-old girl struck crossing street with crossing guard, Cincinnati police say
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington

Latest News

Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Frank Marzullo
Wet & Slow Evening Drives Thursday & Friday
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Rain, Thursday, Friday, Ending Saturday, with Breaks
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update