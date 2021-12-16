First Alert Weather Day: Rain, Wind & Storms today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain continues to overspread the Tri-State through the late morning and early afternoon. The evening commute could get messy as steadier downpours develop ahead of an approaching cold front. While flooding is not a concern, standing water and slow travel should be expected. We will also crank up our winds speeds this afternoon with gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour.

Most locations will experience a bit of a lull overnight as temperatures drop into 40s. Showers chances will increase again Friday morning becoming steady Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The rain will be sporadic on Saturday morning and could be heavy at times. We will begin to dry out by Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will range from around 1″ to as much as 2″ in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Sunday through Wednesday will be mainly sunny, dry and seasonably chilly with highs only in the 40s and lows just below freezing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.