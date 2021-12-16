Celebration of Lights
First Alert Weather Days Through Saturday: Heavy rain, strong winds possible

Heavy rains and strong winds possible through Saturday
Heavy rains and strong winds possible through Saturday
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be aware drivers - Thursday night’s commute could be messy as downpours develop ahead of an approaching cold front.

Flooding is not a concern but standing water should be expected.

Wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are possible.

Rain chances will increase again Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Showers could be heavy at times with rainfall totals ranging from around 1″ to as much as 2″ in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

