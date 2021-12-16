Celebration of Lights
Kentucky tornado deaths up to 75, number of missing now under 20

Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The number of people confirmed dead in last week’s tornadoes is up slightly, while the number of missing is down drastically, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

The death toll from the tornadoes that devasted Kentucky late Friday and early Saturday is 75, with more possible, Gov. Beshear said.

The number of people missing has went gone from more than 100 earlier this week to 16 on Thursday.

“We are not broken - we are not broken - even when it feels like it. We will – we will – clear this chaos from our towns,” Gov. Beshear asserted.

Around 3,280 people remain without power, according to Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

The National Weather Service issued its preliminary damage rating on Wednesday for one of the tornadoes.

The tornado that started in Arkansas and tracked more than 200 miles on the ground through Kentucky reached an EF4 level, the NWS determined.

The EF4 assessment covers 128 miles of that track, from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County over a 2-plus hour span from 8:56-11:10 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The estimated peak wind speed was 190 mph.

The maximum width was a mile or more.

There were a total of 92 weather warnings issued from 8:30 p.m. Thursday into early Saturday.

A total of 96 National Weather Services warnings were issued late Friday and early Saturday.
Hours before the NWS released its findings, President Joe Biden surveyed the damage, along with Gov. Beshear.

The president announced Wednesday that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost for Kentucky’s first 30 days of emergency services.

