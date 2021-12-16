Gov. DeWine, first lady exposed to COVID-19 again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed to COVID-19 Monday evening after a staffer tested positive, according to the governor’s office.

Both DeWines have no symptoms and tested negative for the virus Wednesday morning.

The governor’s office said they will continue to be tested daily and postpone public events.

In November, the governor and first lady canceled events after they were exposed to two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19

