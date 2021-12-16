Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine, first lady exposed to COVID-19 again

The DeWines will postpone public events, the governor’s office announced.
The DeWines will postpone public events, the governor’s office announced.(Fran DeWine Facebook page)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed to COVID-19 Monday evening after a staffer tested positive, according to the governor’s office.

Both DeWines have no symptoms and tested negative for the virus Wednesday morning.

The governor’s office said they will continue to be tested daily and postpone public events.

In November, the governor and first lady canceled events after they were exposed to two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say
A 9-year-old girl on her way to school was struck and injured in Pleasant Ridge early...
9-year-old girl struck crossing street with crossing guard, Cincinnati police say
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington

Latest News

LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give update on state’s response to deadly tornadoes
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
Gov. Beshear to give update on state’s response to deadly tornadoes
Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday...
Gun found in student’s locker at Blanchester High School, police say
The plane coming from the Chicago area was bound for Lunken Airport.
Dec. 16, 1982: FBI agents, accused embezzler killed when Lunken Airport bound plane crashes
The plan will overlay a new area code over 513.
283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers