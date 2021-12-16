Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Gun found in student’s locker at Blanchester High School, police say

Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday...
Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday morning, police said.(Live 5/File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON County, Ohio (WXIX) - Blanchester police say they are investigating after a gun was found in a student’s locker at Blanchester High School Thursday morning.

All students are safe and no one was hurt, police said in a news release.

School administrators called police to the school about 10 a.m.

Blanchester Superintendent Randy Dunlap tells FOX19 NOW the school was put on a brief lockdown as a precaution, but it has been lifted.

Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said school officials told officers they found a semi-automatic pistol in a 16-year-old “special needs” student’s locker.

Several rounds of ammunition were in the gun, but none were “chambered,” which means the gun was not prepared to be immediately fired, the chief said.

The firearm was seized and an investigation is underway.

The student whose locker the gun was found in was not taken into custody, according to police.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be presented to Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew McCoy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say
A 9-year-old girl on her way to school was struck and injured in Pleasant Ridge early...
9-year-old girl struck crossing street with crossing guard, Cincinnati police say
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington

Latest News

Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
Gov. Beshear to give update on state’s response to deadly tornadoes
The plane coming from the Chicago area was bound for Lunken Airport.
Dec. 16, 1982: FBI agents, accused embezzler killed when Lunken Airport bound plane crashes
The plan will overlay a new area code over 513.
283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers
Romin Iqbal
Muslim advocacy group releases new evidence in firing of Ohio director