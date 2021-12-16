Celebration of Lights
Homicide investigation underway after 19-year-old shot in East Price Hill

The victim was shot several times, according to police.
The victim was shot several times, according to police.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a 19-year-old who was shot in East Price Hill.

Gianni Rudolph, 19, was shot around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Purcell Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported shooting and found Rudolph, police said.

The 19-year-old died after being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, CPD said Thursday.

Gianni Rudolph, 19, was found by responding officers, according to police.
Gianni Rudolph, 19, was found by responding officers, according to police.

The CPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information regarding the deadly shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

