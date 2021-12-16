Homicide investigation underway after 19-year-old shot in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a 19-year-old who was shot in East Price Hill.
Gianni Rudolph, 19, was shot around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Purcell Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Officers responded to a reported shooting and found Rudolph, police said.
The 19-year-old died after being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, CPD said Thursday.
The CPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information regarding the deadly shooting.
