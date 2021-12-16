Kentucky First Lady to provide update on Christmas toy drive for tornado victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - First Lady Britainy Beshear will give an update on the Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

So far, more than 20,000 toys have been donated, she said Wednesday when President Joe Biden called her to the podium and commended her on the initiative during his news conference in Dawson Springs.

The President spent several hours in western Kentucky, touring tornado-ravaged areas and speaking with residents and local and state leaders.

At least 74 people have been confirmed dead in tornados that tore through communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield Friday night.

Twelve of the victims are children, and the youngest was just 2 months old.

More than 100 people remain missing.

The Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive is accepting donations for infants to teens through Saturday.

You can donate new and unwrapped toys, books and $25 gift Visa or Mastercard gift cards.

All items should be new, unwrapped and in the original packaging.

Do not wrap gifts.

You also can donate gift-wrapping supplies.

Clothing is not being accepted at this time.

The toy drive is in addition to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund that Gov. Beshear established over the weekend.

That fund is collecting monetary donations to assist those impacted by the tornadoes.

On Monday, Gov. Beshear said so far 44,358 donors have contributed $6,258,267.91.

Initially, he said, this fund will help families who lost a loved one cover funeral expenses.

On top of that, with Christmas just around the corner, the Beshears want to help western Kentucky parents/guardians make the holiday special for their kids despite the devastating storms.

If Kentuckians have already started a toy drive at their school, at their business, or in their neighborhood, the First Lady asked them to bring those toys to one of the 20 central locations listed at FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive so state officials can transport them to communities.

You can mail in donations or drop them off.

Mail-in donations should go to KY Venues at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, KY 40209

Drop-off locations also are across the state. They are open Tuesday-Saturday 24 hours a day unless otherwise noted

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Kenton County Government Center

1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011

Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. EST

Kenton County Police Department

11777 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051

Kentucky State Police in Dry Ridge, Post 6

4265 U.S. 25, Dry Ridge, KY 41035

Broadbent Arena

KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)

Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST,and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

St. Matthews Police Department

3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207

Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

150 N Limestone #265, Lexington, KY 40507

Paducah Police Department

1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003

Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18

Donations also will be accepted at Kentucky State Police posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan.

Donations for the Western Kentucky Toy Drive are being accepted now through Saturday at Kentucky State Police posts across the state. (FOX19 NOW)

