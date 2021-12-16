Celebration of Lights
Kenwood Towne Centre chaperone hours for holiday season

The temporary Parental Guidance Required (PGR) begins on Dec. 18.
The temporary Parental Guidance Required (PGR) begins on Dec. 18.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kenwood Towne Centre is once again implementing specific hours and days anyone under 18 years old will need parental guidance during the holiday season.

The temporary Parental Guidance Required (PGR) begins on Dec. 18 and ends on Jan. 2.

According to Kenwood Towne Centre, during PGR hours, the mandatory curfew rule will be applied throughout the entire shopping center property, including the parking lot and exterior sidewalks.

“In an effort to eliminate the risk of disruptive behavior by unsupervised youth, we made the decision to once again move forward with a temporary PGR program,” said David Jacoby, senior general manager of Kenwood Towne Centre. “While everyone is welcome at all times, we simply require our young guests to have adult supervision during certain times. It is our goal to create a family-friendly atmosphere that the entire community will appreciate.”

Below are the full dates and hours PGR will be in effect:

  • Dec. 18: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Dec. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 20: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Dec. 21: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Dec. 22: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Dec. 23: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 26: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 27: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 28: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 29: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 30: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • New Year’s Eve: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • New Year’s Day: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 2: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

