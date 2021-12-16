Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Ohio Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over state’s Vax-A-Million lottery

The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s first...
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s first vaccination incentive program as unconstitutional.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s first vaccination incentive program as unconstitutional, saying the group that sued over the Vax-a-Million lottery didn’t have proper legal standing for a high court challenge.

The court’s unanimous decision didn’t address the merits of the challenge by Robert Gargasz, a northeastern Ohio attorney representing individuals critical of DeWine’s early efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In a separate opinion, Justice Sharon Kennedy said the lawsuit belonged in a county court.

The lawsuit argued the lottery, which ended in June with mixed results, was impermissible because it spent public funds without legislative approval. The lawsuit also called the incentive discriminatory because only vaccinated people could participate. A message was left with Gargasz seeking comment.

Ohio was the first to offer such a vaccine lottery incentive, followed by multiple other states including California, Louisiana, Maryland, New York stateand West Virginia, with the impact on vaccinations hard to pin down.

Vax-a-Million offered five $1 million prizes for vaccinated adults and full-ride college scholarships for children. A second incentive, the $2 million Vax-to-College program, offered multiple college scholarships in smaller dollar amounts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
Harrison Avenue is closed in Westwood due to a fatal crash, Cincinnati police say.
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
A 9-year-old girl on her way to school was struck and injured in Pleasant Ridge early...
9-year-old girl struck crossing street with crossing guard, Cincinnati police say

Latest News

Tens of thousands of toys have been donated so far to the Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive,...
Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive needs gifts for older children, teens
Heavy rains and strong winds possible through Saturday
First Alert Weather Days Through Saturday: Heavy rain, strong winds possible
artist
Local embroidery artist creates surreal pet portraits
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes