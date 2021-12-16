Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Pair of key Bengals moved to IR, COVID-19 lists

The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two key Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) players have been moved to the reserve or the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensive tackle Riley Reiff was placed on the reserve/injured list Thursday, the team announced. Reiff is dealing with an ankle injury.

Reiff has started 12 games this season.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is now on reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bengals announced Thursday.

The Bengals hit the road in Week 15 as they look to end a two-game losing streak.

On Sunday, the Bengals will take on the Denver Broncos (7-6) at 4:05 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
A 23-year-old man was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Westwood early Thursday...
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
A 9-year-old girl on her way to school was struck and injured in Pleasant Ridge early...
9-year-old girl struck crossing street with crossing guard, Cincinnati police say

Latest News

Urban Meyer has been fired as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending a tumultuous tenure...
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps
Luke Fickell
Luke Fickell wants UC to rival Ohio State
FC Cincinnati will begin their fourth MLS season on the road against Austin FC on Feb. 26, 2022.
FC Cincinnati release 2022 schedule
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Luke Fickell named finalist for Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award