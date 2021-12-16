Pair of key Bengals moved to IR, COVID-19 lists

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two key Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) players have been moved to the reserve or the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensive tackle Riley Reiff was placed on the reserve/injured list Thursday, the team announced. Reiff is dealing with an ankle injury.

Reiff has started 12 games this season.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is now on reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bengals announced Thursday.

The Bengals hit the road in Week 15 as they look to end a two-game losing streak.

On Sunday, the Bengals will take on the Denver Broncos (7-6) at 4:05 p.m.

