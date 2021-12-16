Photo lands in NKY yard after tornado takes it 230+ miles

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Western Kentucky family’s photo is on its way back to them after last week’s tornadoes blew it more than 230 miles away to Burlington, Kentucky.

Mary Ann Beetem noticed something in the yard of her Burlington home after the western part of the state was hit by the tornadoes.

“It was lying face down. I didn’t realize it was a picture, picked it up, and noticed that a corner was torn, so I had a sinking feeling that it made its way up here from the tornado.”

She posted the picture in the “Quad State Tornado Found Items” Facebook group, hoping to find who it belonged to.

A short time later, the family of Brian Crick, a district judge for McLean and Muhlenberg counties, contacted her.

Sadly, Crick was one of the 75 people killed in the tornadoes.

His wife, daughter and one of his sons were hospitalized for their injuries.

“My heart goes out to them for the devastation, for the loss of a family member, and to think that your treasures have blown 300 miles away is just amazing,” explained Beetem.

After losing just about everything, a small piece of home is now on its way back to the Crick Family.

