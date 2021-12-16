Police investigating after man shows up at Clermont County hospital with gunshot wounds

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man walked into Mercy Hospital Clermont seeking medical treatment for gunshot wounds to the back.

The sheriff’s office said staff from the hospital contacted them and reported a male victim walked into the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his middle and lower back.

Deputies arrived at the hospital and confirmed he was shot.

They said the man, 56 year old George Goldey, was uncooperative with them as they attempted to establish the facts surrounding the shooting.

Mercy Hospital Clermont contacted AirCare who transported him to University Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said a detective interviewed Goldey at the hospital and he remained uncooperative and was unwilling to provide any information related to the shooting.

His injuries were deemed non-life threatening and has been released from the hospital.

Detectives located Goldey’s vehicle and were able to identify the individual who drove him to the hospital. Their identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Clermont County SHeriff’s Office at 513-732-7510.

