Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Police investigating after man shows up at Clermont County hospital with gunshot wounds

Hospital emergency
Hospital emergency(WRDW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man walked into Mercy Hospital Clermont seeking medical treatment for gunshot wounds to the back.

The sheriff’s office said staff from the hospital contacted them and reported a male victim walked into the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his middle and lower back.

Deputies arrived at the hospital and confirmed he was shot.

They said the man, 56 year old George Goldey, was uncooperative with them as they attempted to establish the facts surrounding the shooting.

Mercy Hospital Clermont contacted AirCare who transported him to University Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said a detective interviewed Goldey at the hospital and he remained uncooperative and was unwilling to provide any information related to the shooting.

His injuries were deemed non-life threatening and has been released from the hospital.

Detectives located Goldey’s vehicle and were able to identify the individual who drove him to the hospital. Their identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Clermont County SHeriff’s Office at 513-732-7510.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
A 23-year-old man was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Westwood early Thursday...
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
Teens arrested after SWAT standoff on Madisonville street
A 9-year-old girl on her way to school was struck and injured in Pleasant Ridge early...
9-year-old girl struck crossing street with crossing guard, Cincinnati police say

Latest News

There have been 11 shooting threats made at Tri-State schools since the deadly Michigan school...
Tri-State schools respond to TikTok videos encouraging school threats
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
Tens of thousands of toys have been donated so far to the Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive,...
Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive needs gifts for older children, teens