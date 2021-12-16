Sheriff McGuffey on her work to purge excessive force from the justice center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says she’s cracking down on excessive force at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

McGuffey responded in an interview Wednesday to the sentencing of a former corrections officer guilty of using excessive force on a 61-year-old man.

The corrections officer, Jason Mize, shoved the man head-first into a concrete wall, causing injuries to the man’s face and leg that required hospitalization.

McGuffey was overseeing the jail at the time.

“It was reported to me as an accident,” she said. “I was very suspicious of that.”

McGuffey says she nonetheless reported the incident up the chain of command in the sheriff’s office.

Mize had a history of using excessive force, according to the prosecutor on his case. He allegedly wrote in a 2017 social media message: “I miss choking people.”

Mize resigned from his position shortly after the 2016 assault. He was sentenced on Tuesday to three-and-a-half years in prison.

In her four-year tenure as major and commander of jail and court services with the sheriff’s office from 2013-2017, McGuffey says she was concerned about excessive force used by officers.

“We had, I found out, a thing called a ‘one-punch rule,’” she said.

In the year since McGuffey took over as Hamilton County’s sheriff, she’s worked to eradicate excessive force from the justice center.

“I have demanded accountability,” she said

Asked what accountability looks like when a possible incident of excessive force arises, McGuffey pointed to her immediate release of a video showing a May 2021 incident to the media.

“I suspended the officer, and we immediately proceeded with criminal charges,” she said.

In that incident, Officer Rick Johnson was accused of assaulting an inmate. The inmate didn’t show up to court, so prosecutors dropped the case.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson has been fired.

Beyond accountability, McGuffey says she created a program that focuses on the mental health of corrections officers.

“When we don’t pay attention to their mental health and their stressors is when you can have people who cross the line,” she said.

McGuffey is also putting all deputies through training to teach them how to step in and stop something that doesn’t seem right, regardless of rank.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.