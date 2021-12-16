Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Sheriff McGuffey on her work to purge excessive force from the justice center

‘We had, I found out, a thing called a one-punch rule.’
By Kody Fisher
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says she’s cracking down on excessive force at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

McGuffey responded in an interview Wednesday to the sentencing of a former corrections officer guilty of using excessive force on a 61-year-old man.

The corrections officer, Jason Mize, shoved the man head-first into a concrete wall, causing injuries to the man’s face and leg that required hospitalization.

McGuffey was overseeing the jail at the time.

“It was reported to me as an accident,” she said. “I was very suspicious of that.”

McGuffey says she nonetheless reported the incident up the chain of command in the sheriff’s office.

Mize had a history of using excessive force, according to the prosecutor on his case. He allegedly wrote in a 2017 social media message: “I miss choking people.”

Mize resigned from his position shortly after the 2016 assault. He was sentenced on Tuesday to three-and-a-half years in prison.

In her four-year tenure as major and commander of jail and court services with the sheriff’s office from 2013-2017, McGuffey says she was concerned about excessive force used by officers.

“We had, I found out, a thing called a ‘one-punch rule,’” she said.

In the year since McGuffey took over as Hamilton County’s sheriff, she’s worked to eradicate excessive force from the justice center.

“I have demanded accountability,” she said

Asked what accountability looks like when a possible incident of excessive force arises, McGuffey pointed to her immediate release of a video showing a May 2021 incident to the media.

“I suspended the officer, and we immediately proceeded with criminal charges,” she said.

In that incident, Officer Rick Johnson was accused of assaulting an inmate. The inmate didn’t show up to court, so prosecutors dropped the case.

>> Assault charge dropped against jail deputy after victim suffers ‘unrelated’ injury, city says <<

The sheriff’s office says Johnson has been fired.

Beyond accountability, McGuffey says she created a program that focuses on the mental health of corrections officers.

“When we don’t pay attention to their mental health and their stressors is when you can have people who cross the line,” she said.

McGuffey is also putting all deputies through training to teach them how to step in and stop something that doesn’t seem right, regardless of rank.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends remember Anderson student who passed unexpectedly
Loved ones mourn Anderson student who died unexpectedly
school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school
Elizabeth Mehl received a four-year probation sentence for her role in the crash that killed a...
Driver avoids jail time after Hamilton crash that killed boy, 6
Kevin Davenport is the suspect in the Cincinnati officer shooting.
Undercover Cincinnati officer fires at suspect in Camp Washington
West Chester massage parlor accused of sex trafficking women
West Chester massage parlor accused of human trafficking, police say

Latest News

Jessica Franco
Police: Woman pulls knife at North College Hill nail salon
BGPD Looking For Missing Teenager
BGPD Looking For Missing Teenager
The attorneys said they have evidence backing up workers' claims against Mayfield Consumer...
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers hire lawyers
Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products