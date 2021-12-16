Skidaddles Childcare Centers collecting toys for tornado victims

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skidaddles Childcare Centers are taking in donations to send to those impacted by the devasting tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

Beginning early this week, Skidaddles staff and some of the older kids that come to the center wanted to team up with Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive.

“They [the kids] wanted to do something directly to help the children to make sure that they have a good holiday season,” explains Skidaddles owner Tiffany Sams, “And just make sure that they’re doing everything they can to help. So, we’ve seen food donations and different things like that, but just wanted to do something directly to help the kids.”

At the start of Wednesday, the drive was already successful across the state.

Even President Joe Biden recognized Beshear for her initiative.

>> How you can help Kentucky <<

It’s hard for some of these kids to imagine not having toys or even a home around Christmas time.

Sams says this gives parents an opportunity to explain to their kids what’s happening not too far from home.

“It kind of gives parents a way to open up that communication,” Sams continues, “And how to donate to kids this time of year and anytime really. It just gives them an avenue to talk about those things.”

Toys or $25 Visa or Mastercard gift cards can be dropped off at both Skidaddles locations through 4 p.m. Friday.

They have locations in Florence and Mason.

On Friday afternoon, Skidaddles will take the donations to the Kenton County drop-off site to be delivered to tornado victims in time for Christmas. They are accepting toys or games for ages infant through teens.

Skidaddles is hosting the donation drive through their own program called Kids for a Cause. Each month they try to help food pantries, children’s hospitals, and people in need.

