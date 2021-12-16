Celebration of Lights
'Staffing shortfalls' bring early start to holiday break for Tri-State school district

“Staffing shortfalls” will close Little Miami Local Schools a few days early next week ahead of...
“Staffing shortfalls” will close Little Miami Local Schools a few days early next week ahead of the holiday break, district officials announced Thursday.(WLUC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - “Staffing shortfalls” will close Little Miami Local Schools a few days early next week before the holiday break, district officials announced Thursday.

Schools will shut their doors Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22, the district announced.

Students will not be doing remote learning or instruction next week. Athletics and extracurricular activities, however, will continue as planned.

The staffing issues are “related to illness and the increased challenge of finding substitutes to cover staff absences,” district officials announced Thursday.

“The district is also experiencing an increased number of student absences due to illness. We wanted to communicate today about next week’s closure in order to give families the opportunity to make plans.

Little Miami will use designated calamity days to cover these school closures.

“Please enjoy the extended break & we look forward to having students back in the building after the new year!” the district said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

