Tri-State schools respond to TikTok videos encouraging school threats

There have been 11 shooting threats made at Tri-State schools since the deadly Michigan school...
There have been 11 shooting threats made at Tri-State schools since the deadly Michigan school shooting.(Source: WAFF)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State school districts are making parents aware of TikTok videos that encourage students to make violent threats against schools.

Cincinnati Public Schools and Mariemont City Schools sent messages to parents on Thursday about the alleged threats being made nationwide.

The TikTok video suggests students make a bomb or shooting threats at schools across the country on Friday, Dec. 17, the two schools claim.

CPS officials say while this is just a “rumor,” there might be increased security at schools Friday.

The school district added this message in its letter to parents/guardians:

“Should the TikTok challenge directly impact any of our CPS schools, we will take that threat seriously and work with the CPD to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. Parents, guardians, and caregivers would be notified of any concerns and impact to school immediately.”

In an email message, Mariemont City School officials say their parents/guardians should know no threat has been made against its schools or students.

“Our partners at the Fairfax, Mariemont and Terrace Park police departments are also aware of the situation and will continue to monitor and keep us updated on any new information.”

The message went on to encourage parents to talk to their children about letting adults know about anything they see that might threaten someone’s safety or seems suspicious.

Other schools in the Tri-State have posted similar messages:

Message from Superintendent Dunlap:

Posted by Blanchester Local School District on Thursday, December 16, 2021

The alleged threat from the TikTok videos is the latest in the wake of the deadly Nov. 30 Michigan school shooting.

There have been 11 shooting threats made at Tri-State schools since Nov. 30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

