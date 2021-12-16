Celebration of Lights
UC Bearcat to perform Nutcracker opening night; Cincy mascots will appear in shows

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mascot for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats will kick off a special addition to this year’s The Nutcracker.

The UC Bearcat will be performing on opening night to celebrate the Nutcracker’s return to Music Hall and UC football’s undefeated regular season.

For the remaining Nutcracker performances, audiences will be delighted by appearances from Cincinnati Bengals Who Dey, Cincinnati Reds Rosie Red and Mr. Redlegs, FC Cincinnati’s Gary, and others.

Audiences won’t know which character will be in which show.

“Cincinnati became my home 25 years ago. I love this community so much and am so grateful for the opportunity to share the love of dance with the region,” Artistic Director Victoria Morgan said in a news release. “Our dancers are athletes, and we have such amazing athletes on our Cincinnati sports teams. We’ve had so much fun creating choreography for the mascots. It’s a riot and the audiences will just love the additions.”

Tickets are available online.

