US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard

No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site near Naples, Italy, was locked down for nearly two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

No one was wounded and the incident was under investigation.

The U.S. Naples Support Activity site was placed on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) due to “reports of audible gunfire,” said U.S. Navy Europe and Africa regional spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Come, and lifted at 8:12 p.m. (1912 GMT.)

Initial reports of a “possible active shooter” indicated that the weapon involved was an airsoft rifle, which fires plastic pellets.

The military installation in Gricignano, Italy, 11 miles north of Naples, hosts 8,500 personnel, 2,000 of whom live on site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

