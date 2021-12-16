Celebration of Lights
Warm weather closes Perfect North Slopes

Perfect North Slopes is mostly closed until Sunday due to the weather.
Perfect North Slopes is mostly closed until Sunday due to the weather.(Perfect North Slopes Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is mostly closed until Sunday due to the weather.

There is no halting skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing Thursday through Saturday.

“The weather forecast is calling for very unfavorable weather conditions with warm temperatures, potential strong winds, and nearly two inches of rainfall,” reads the latest post on their Facebook page.

“To best conserve the snow that we currently have, the snow grooming equipment will need to stay off of the snow. We were lucky to keep the snow we’ve made so far and will need to make an effort to conserve it.”

The Loft Shop Retail store, the Repair Shop, and Main Office will remain open 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

A high of 62 degrees is expected Thursday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s Friday and Saturday.

The target re-opening is Sunday, when colder temperatures may be on their way.

Visit perfectnorth.com/snow-report for the latest updates.

Perfect North Slopes will be closed for skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing from Thursday, December 16th through...

Posted by Perfect North Slopes on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

