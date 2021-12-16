Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive needs gifts for older children, teens

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Tens of thousands of toys have been donated so far to the Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive.

First Lady Britainy Beshear said she went to the largest hub for the toy drive, in Louisville, on Thursday and helped load boxes with some of the donated items.

While she was there, she said three trucks full of Amazon deliveries arrived along with a semi.

“It’s incredible the way that people have responded to this call,” First Lady Britainy Beshear said Thursday.

The toy drive is still accepting donations for infants to teens through Saturday.

You can donate new and unwrapped toys, books and $25 gift Visa or Mastercard gift cards.

Gifts for older children and teens are especially needed such as electronics, video games, bicycles, athletic gear and art supplies, the First Lady said.

They also need gift cards and gift wrapping supplies: wrapping paper, ribbons, bows, tape, scissors and labels.

“Every donation counts. It is not too small or too large. There will be a child with joy because of your thoughtfulness,” First Lady Beshear said.

All of the donations should be new merchandise, unwrapped and in the original packaging.

Please do not wrap gifts.

Clothing is not being accepted at this time.

The toy drive is in addition to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund that Gov. Beshear established over the weekend.

That fund is collecting monetary donations to assist those impacted by the tornadoes.

More than $15 million has been donated so far, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

The first batch of that money has gone out to help cover funeral expenses for families who lost loved ones in Friday’s tornadoes.

On top of that, with Christmas just around the corner, the Beshears want to help western Kentucky parents/guardians make the holiday special for their kids despite the devastating storms.

If Kentuckians have already started a toy drive at their school, at their business, or in their neighborhood, the First Lady asked them to bring those toys to one of the 20 central locations listed at FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive so state officials can transport them to communities.

President Joe Biden commended her on the initiative during his news conference Wednesday in western Kentucky, after he toured the hardest-hit communities of Dawson Springs and Mayfied.

At that point, she said about 20,000 gifts were donated.

“Twenty-thousand gifts so no kid is going to sleep - wherever they get to sleep tonight - without a gift,” President Biden marveled, drawing applause. He told the First Lady: “God love you.”

The President spent several hours in western Kentucky, touring tornado-ravaged areas and speaking with residents and local and state leaders.

You can mail in donations to the toy drive or drop them off.

Drivers with trucks to deliver the items also are needed.

Mail-in donations should go to KY Venues at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, KY 40209

Drop-off locations also are across the state. They are open through Saturday 24 hours a day unless otherwise noted

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Kenton County Government Center

1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011

Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. EST

Kenton County Police Department

11777 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051

Kentucky State Police in Dry Ridge, Post 6

4265 U.S. 25, Dry Ridge, KY 41035

Broadbent Arena

KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)

Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST,and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

St. Matthews Police Department

3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207

Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

150 N Limestone #265, Lexington, KY 40507

Paducah Police Department

1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003

Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18

Donations also will be accepted at Kentucky State Police posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan.

Donations for the Western Kentucky Toy Drive are being accepted now through Saturday at Kentucky State Police posts across the state. (FOX19 NOW)

