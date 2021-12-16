Police: Woman pulls knife at North College Hill nail salon

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman was jailed on Tuesday after witnesses say she went on a racist tirade and pulled a knife at a Tri-State nail salon.

It happened at a salon in North College Hill, where 40-year-old Jessica Franco had a nail appointment around 2 p.m.

During the appointment, according to a police report, Franco became incensed at a nail technician whom she believed was talking about her in Vietnamese.

“She’s mad because they were speaking in their language, and she apparently knows what they’re saying, and she started going off,” said a woman who was getting a pedicure at the time.

It isn’t clear Franco can speak Vietnamese.

The woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, tried to step in when she says Franco began screaming and making racist statements.

“[Franco] kept yelling and going on, and she said [the technician] needed to go back where she came from,” said the woman.

Things got serious when Franco allegedly pulled a knife on the woman.

“That’s when she said she was going to stab me in the eye,” said the woman, who told police Franco lunged at her twice and narrowly missed stabbing her. “I stopped arguing with her for the simple fact that she pulled a knife.”

The woman called 911 as she says Franco was “trying to stab everyone” in the salon.

“I was scared,” she said, “but you know, I had to be calm.”

The police report says officers found Franco with a silver folding knife in which the word “beer” was inscribed.

Franco is charged with felonious assault. She was released from the Hamilton County Justice Center after posting bail on a $10,000 bond.

She will be back in court on Dec. 27.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.