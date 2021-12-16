‘You’re going to heal’: President Biden pledges to cover 100% of Kentucky’s tornado costs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - The federal government will cover 100% of the cost for Kentucky’s first 30 days of emergency services, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.

Speaking in tornado-ravaged Dawson Springs, President Biden the federal government will cover the costs for debris removal, overtime for law enforcement and emergency service personnel and shelter, he said.

“I promise you: You’re going to heal. We’re going to recover. You’re going to rebuild. You’re going to be stronger than you were before. We’re going to build back better than it was,” he vowed.

“And to all of the families here: Keep the faith. We’re going to get this done. I promise you, the governor is not walking away. Your county judge is not walking away. Your congressman is not walking away. No one is walking away. We’re in this for the long haul.”

The Dawson Springs stop was the end of a long day for President Biden and Gov. Beshear.

They surveyed tornado damage in Dawson Springs and Mayfield, the hardest-hit communities.

The extent of the damage stunned the presidnet.

“You know, the scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief. When you look around here, it’s just almost beyond belief,” he said. “These tornadoes devoured everything in their path.”

The president offered his continued support to Kentucky, telling Gov. Beshear to not hesitate to ask for help.

“You know, in Mayfield, just hours before the storm — and we just came from Mayfield — the Gibson Pharmacy had been full of families with children waiting to meet Santa. Now it’s completely gone,” President Biden said.

“And so many businesses that are vital to the community have been so damaged and destroyed in your town as well.”

One of Kentucky’s tornadoes was 227 miles long and originated in Arkansas.

Thousands of houses and businesses were damaged across Kentucky.

It could be weeks before the state has a final count of the extent of the damage.

Kentucky’s death toll stands at 74 people including 12 children. The youngest victim was two months old.

Gov. Beshear says he considers this the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky. He predicts this will be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history.

Another 105 people remain unaccounted for.

When President Biden toured a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, he said he spoke with one couple who were searching for four friends they can’t find.

He held a small boy’s hand as he took him up to the podium, where the president gave a brief speech, after meeting the child during his walking tour.

“I want to introduce you to a new friend of mine. This is Dane. Dane lived down the street,” the president said.

“And Dane and all his — he has cousins who are all together. And one cousin, I don’t know where she is. There she is. Come on up here, honey. Can you see — come here. She is about to graduate from UK on Friday — on Friday. And — and I just want you to meet them.

“I — I’m sorry to keep you all waiting, but I got a chance to hang out with the whole extended family down there. And I want you to meet a soon-to-be-graduate who wants to go on to graduate school. Come on up here, honey.”

He asked her for her first name.

“Abby,” she said.

“Abby is here, and we’re going to figure something special for her graduation day. But imag- — imagine that: This Friday, she graduates from UK,” President Biden said.

Kentucky’s tornadoes are the latest major storm during the president’s term.

Biden said earlier this week he has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency and other departments to investigate whether climate change is responsible for the tornadoes or contributed to their ferocity.

Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law last month. It includes funding for climate change mitigation.

He said Wednesday weather disasters have led to $99 billion in losses just this year.

“As I flew over — I was telling folks here — as I was out with the governor of California and Idaho and other states, as you fly over those territories for the better part of an hour, looking down, every single solitary thing is leveled because of the fires.

“Nothing there — the forest, the homes, the businesses. And guess what? So much area has burned this year because of weather and climate changes that is larger than the entire state of New Jersey — the entire state of New Jersey. That’s how much land has been burned to the ground.

“So, we got a lot to do. We got a lot to do, but the American people are ready to do it. This is the United States of America, there’s not a darn thing we can’t do.”

President Biden has pledged the federal government will do everything it possibly can to help and has talked on the phone with Gov. Beshear several times.

“We’re gonna get this done. We’re gonna be there as long as it takes to help,” Biden said Monday.

“And the combination of state, federal, and volunteer organizations do everything from helping clearing the debris but provide the necessary means to move, get schools reopened, making sure that homes are going to be rebuilt, etc. So there’s a lot, a lot, that needs to be done.”

The disaster declaration provides federal assistance for the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes, the White House said in a news release Saturday.

Federal funding is available to tornado victims in the following Kentucky counties: Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren.

Several states have activated their task forces to help in search efforts including Ohio.

Ohio Task Force 1 has been in western Graves County, west of Mayfield, and in Dawson Springs, northeast of Mayfield.

They are working in Dawson Springs and say this is the worst damage they have ever seen.

“To give a sense of magnitude, the two areas the team worked (on) yesterday are a 70-miles drive apart, all devastated by tornados,” said the team’s spokesman, Phil Sinewe.

“Team members are humbled by the damage but are upbeat because of the positive work they are doing, helping the people of Kentucky to start the recovery effort.”

Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor said the damage they are seeing along the entire route is significant and “cannot be put into words.

“Our task force covered a large search area yesterday and will continue that work today. We are still in a rescue mode, looking for potential victims and assessing damage for the state of Kentucky as we move through our search area. The entire country should be proud of the work all the teams are doing here in Kentucky.”

